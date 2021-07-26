A woman detained for the murder of Maritime General and Fidelity Finance chairman John Henry Smith made a brief escape from the St Ann’s Hospital, St Ann’s, before daybreak on Monday.
Police said that a nurse reported that shortly after 4.30 a.m., the female suspect was reported missing from a ward.
The 41-year-old suspect was found at the Botanical Gardens, about almost two kilometres away from the psychiatric hospital.
She was recaptured by officers of the Port-of-Spain Task Force and returned to the St Ann’s Hospital.
She was placed at the facility over the weekend pending evaluation.
Smith was killed at his home at Saddle Road, Maraval, on Friday afternoon.