“You are charged to be ambassadors, especially for the young women coming after you. When you put on your uniform, understand the important role you are embracing in equity. It is not just for yourself, for status, control, and power, but for service.”
This was the advice from Roman Catholic priest Fr Alan Hall to the South-Western Police Officers women’s division at a service held yesterday in commemoration of International Women’s Day.
Hall was the officiant at the service at the La Divina Pastora Roman Catholic Church, under the United Nations theme for International Women’s Day #Embrace Equity.
He told the packed congregation of police, municipal and fire officers, members of the Defence Force, and traffic wardens that they ought to understand the power and dignity that is bestowed to every woman which began with the first woman on earth, Eve.
“From the beginning, God chose a woman to bring forth his son into the world. While he made Adam first, he made Eve from Adam’s side so that he can be equal to him.
Understand the great power that you already have. The power is freely given to you by God. And because you have this wonderful gift in this blessing and power, God is looking for you to be accountable in how you use it”, said Hall.
He called on the women to continue in their vocations and embrace their journey, and embrace their important roles as communicators, nurturers, teachers, and guides.
“The young girls in schools look up to you. You are charged to be ambassadors whether you want to or not. Ambassadors especially for many young women coming after you. When you put on your uniform, understand the important role you are embracing in equity. It is not just for yourself, for status, control, and power, but for service. The ones who serve are stronger,” he said.
Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Inez Joseph, who was the feature speaker, advised the “women of service” that they ought not to take their calling lightly.
“Service is an act of helpful activity. Is your service always helpful? Do you serve with compassion and equity or do you reward it to people?
“The quality of service should never be dependent on the person who is being served or how you feel about them. Remember the authority you have was given to you by God,” she said.
The retired ACP advised the women of service that they ought to cultivate good relations in whatever position they hold.
“To whom much is given, much is required,” she said. “And do not ever think that you are not capable. We have had women as Prime Minister, Speaker of the House, and right now a female President and Commissioner of Police. Women have been doing great things from time immemorial.”
Senior Superintendent Anthony Remy paid tribute to Joseph, who was his superior officer in the Northern Police Division.
Of Joseph, he said, “She is a prime example of woman power. Her example helped me to turn a little bit from being so harsh into a more caring person. Ma’am, thank you for that.
“She would have dealt with the best and the worst of us, and she was always patient and had kind words to say. This served as an example to the rest of us. Many of us changed our ways. I thank you.”
Remy also paid tribute to the first woman Commissioner of Police (CoP), Erla Harewood-Christopher, for topping the list of nominees for the top-cop post, for which there was resounding applause from the congregation.
The offering collected at the service is to be donated to a home for women, chosen by organisers of the event.
Following the service, there was a street parade of the women officers along High Street in Siparia.