Two Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) female supporters have been charged by Tobago police following a fight with Acting Police Corporal Forbes, on Wednesday afternoon at the Port Mall in Scarborough.
The women, Kenisha Roberts and Genecia Dan, appeared virtually before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
Roberts faced charges of using obscene language, resisting arrest and escaping lawful custody, while Dan was charged with assaulting a police officer, using obscene language, and obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty.
A warrant has also been issued for a man in relation to the case.
The incident occurred inside the mall shortly before 4 p.m.
According to police, a situation where a PDP supporter was in the process of being cautioned for using obscene language turned into an all-out brawl, in full view of those gathered.
Forbes, a plain clothes officer attached to the Legal Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), was allegedly in a fist fight with the PDP supporters while those around recorded the melee on their phones.
The incident later spilled out the back of the building.