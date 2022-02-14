A Woman Police Constable, who was on duty at the scene of a vehicular crash on the highway, was knocked down by a truck yesterday morning.
WPC Erica Jacob, of the Freeport Traffic and Highway Patrol branch, was hospitalised at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
A police report said that at around 3 a.m. WPC Jacob and her colleague PC Christopher had responded to a road traffic accident on the north-bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway in the vicinity of Grand Bazaar.
With the assistance of the Fire Service officers, traffic management protocols were activated.
WPC Jacob was directing the traffic flow when the driver of a three-tonne truck failed to comply with the protocols, the report said.
The truck hit WPC Jacob and she was left unconscious.
She was taken to the EWMSC and police were told that she suffered internal injuries.
She was hospitalised at the Intensive Care Unit and was expected to undergo emergency surgery.
The truck driver was detained and is assisting St Joseph police with the investigation.