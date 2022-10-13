POLICE are searching for four Spanish speaking men who they were told stabbed a Moruga man to death after an argument over a vehicular collision.
Colin Forbes, 42, of Indian Walk, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A police report said that at around 12.10 a.m. on Thursday, Forbes was at Big Ben Bar at Penal Rock Road where he attempted to reverse his vehicle, a blue Toyota Corolla.
Officers were told that Forbes' vehicle made contact with another vehicle and an argument erupted between him and four Spanish-speaking men.
The four men threw bottles at Forbes, then escalated the attack by stabbing him.
They men left Forbes for dead, and escaped in the red vehicle.
Cpl Subhag and PC Balkaran along with EHS personnel responded to the scene and conveyed Forbes to the San Fernando General Hospital.
He was pronounced dead at around 1.30 a.m.
Sgt Deonarine with PCs Khaleel and Ramoutar of the Penal CID, as well as Homicide detectives also responded.