Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) president Allan Ferguson has accused the Government of planning to give control of the scrap iron industry to the “one-percenters” in Trinidad and Tobago.
Stating that the Government doesn’t believe that the current players in the industry can take it and turn it into a billion-dollar industry. Ferguson said: “The reason why it’s humbugging them is because they want to take it to give one of their one per cent it. And I’m saying we can’t allow that, we cannot allow that at all.”
Ferguson, who was speaking at a public meeting at Superfoods Supermarket car park in Claxton Bay on Friday evening, noted that people in Valsayn and Goodwood Park don’t have to protest for better roads or schools.
“Is we have to stand up fight for our rights. We have to join with one another to be able to win this battle because this battle is not an easy battle. This battle is a battle where they want their one per cent to take over, and if we give up that’s the end of us. So, I’m saying tonight the battle and the fight now begin. The battle now starts,” he stated.
Emphasising that they cannot afford to lose the industry, he noted that changes have to be made in the industry and those who are giving the industry a bad name will be left behind.
“They believe that they will try to stretch us but I’m telling them, they make a mistake. I’m trying to tell them forget it and open back up this industry. I think you’ll made a mistake. We will accept you’ll apologising because you’ll made a mistake.
“You have to remember something...there’s a God and God don’t like ugliness. God like people to be doing good. This Government of Trinidad and Tobago is not doing good. I could say that,” said Ferguson.
Calling on citizens to unite, he added: “Now is the time we have to forget who is Indian, we have to forget who is African. We have to forget who is who. The Africans and the Indians make up the majority in this country.”
Ferguson explained that TTSIDA plans to write Caricom over the six-month ban imposed by the Government since its closure of the industry was negatively impacting Caricom also.
“People from all those small island does come to Trinidad and sell us scrap. And when they sell us scrap they go to the wholesale places and buy goods and go back to their small country,” he said.”
Movement for Social Justice leader David Abdulah, who also spoke at the meeting, trained his guns on the Government over a number of issues.
He said the recent announcement of a secondary roads company to treat with road repairs is just another ploy since there was a company called the Secondary Roads Company of Trinidad and Tobago in the 1970s, which was headquartered in Wallerfield and where hundreds of millions of dollars were spent.
“That is not really about paving roads and dealing with potholes. That company is to give out contracts to certain people. And when those certain big contractors get big contracts they run back money to the party, so the party could finance the local government election campaign which is due in a few months’ time. That is the real reason,” he claimed.