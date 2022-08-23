“Fix that.”
That was the cry of Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) president Allan Ferguson as he called on the Government to address the ballooning murder toll in Trinidad and Tobago.
“They want to fix this organisation…fix that,” Ferguson said.
Stating that the murder toll is a bigger problem than what is happening in the scrap iron industry, Ferguson said the Government is not fixing that but wants to fix his organisation.
“These people really don’t care about poor people. They want to fix this association and the problems that it have there. So much organisations that it have in Trinidad and Tobago that they could fix and they’re not fixing. For years you’re hearing the Prison Association telling them fix the prison, fix this, fix that. You know why they’re not fixing the prison, because it’s only a certain type of people does go inside the prison,” he said yesterday while speaking during a news conference hosted by the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM).
He said the reason they don’t want to fix the prison is because 90 per cent of the inmates look like him.
“It have people in Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots and Enterprise and all over Trinidad in the poor areas, fix that. That need to fix too. It’s the same set of people right now who you don’t want to fix killing one another.”
Ferguson also called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to fix the Police Service.
“You’re seeing police killing this one, police robbing this one, why you don’t fix that. That need to fix too. They want to fix the association’s problem but you don’t want to fix all the rest of problems,” he added.
Held at the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union’s Paramount Building in San Fernando, the news conference addressed the six-month ban imposed on the scrap iron industry and the call for trade unions and members of civil society to come out in support of a motorcade from the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba to downtown Port of Spain tomorrow.
Calling for a united front from citizens, Ferguson said: “The time to join with one another is now. Let us join with one another because of this evil force that’s attacking poor people. Forget the problems that you had before. Forget what you think about this one and that, this is not the time for this. This is an attack on the population of Trinidad and Tobago from a Government which just ain’t care.
“If you tell me I can’t buy butter, I can’t buy corn, I can’t buy nothing, what are you telling me? How will I mind my family? How will I pay my bills?”
Noting that most of the persons who engaged in the recent protests in Claxton Bay were men who had vans to pay for and families to feed, he added: “When you do them that and you tell them six months, you know what you’re doing to them? They don’t care right now. It’s like you killed them so they don’t care.”
He said TTSIDA is not saying that everyone in the industry is honest, but the Police Service also has dishonest officers yet that is not being shut down.
Making mention of a leaked police report allegedly naming 40 big businesses involved in the drug trade, he said: “You’re not attacking them, you’re not going after them, and the specialness about that is you have the names. You have the names of them people who dealing in big drugs and you’re not attacking them. You’re leaving them to get more rich.”
He said that while he doesn’t belong to the PNM (People’s National Movement), he has family members who are and the expectation is that he must hold his hand and stay silent, but he’s not going to stay silent any longer.
Similar struggle
JTUM leader Ancel Roget, who also spoke at the news conference, said the fight, battle and struggle of the TTSIDA is similar to the struggle of the trade union movement and workers in this country.
“How they view and see us is in the same way. The effects of their decision at the end of the day is the same pauperisation of one set of people. This is a battle against the haves and the have nots where those who have want everything now and those who don’t have they must just suffer and die. And those who are facilitating that, they are called the Government of Trinidad and Tobago…the Government of the day,” Roget said.
He said the Government is not here to regulate to make sure there’s equity and equality in treatment that every single citizen finds an equal place in this place called Trinidad and Tobago.
“That is not their purpose. They see their purpose as taking away whatever little the poor has and ensuring that the rich gets a free pass. You don’t shut down a sector claiming that you want to fix a problem, and have the people suffer and create a wider problem,” he said.
He noted that JTUM will be a part of Wednesday’s motorcade being organised by TTSIDA.
The motorcade is scheduled to leave Tarouba at 9 a.m.