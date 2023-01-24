FETE promoters have accused the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) of “extortion” and yesterday called for clear policy on the assignment of officers to party events.
The Trinidad and Tobago Promoters’ Association (TTPA) said the industry is burdened this year by its obligations to have a TTPS presence at events - with large numbers of officers being assigned to smaller and newer fetes at huge costs to promoters.
TTPA president Jerome “Rome” Precilla said, in the absence of clear policy and legislation, fete promoters are being assigned large police “strengths” but are not told the criteria used by the TTPS to gauge the number of officers required at any given event.
He said while the TTPS was welcome at events and emphasis was placed on patron safety, the police must clarify how various “strengths”, or sizes of groups, are assigned.
Precilla said the TTPS is imposing “millions” of dollars in costs on event holders and gave an example of one event where the promoter was billed over $100,000.
He cited another party at which 97 officers were assigned to 500 patrons, at a cost to the promoter of around $53,000.
Association public relations officer, Paige De Leon, said some promoters have been made to pay up to $250,000.
Precilla said the TTPS’ bill to promoters for this Carnival would be “in the millions of dollars, because if you are having a hundred thousand dollars for one event and we have over a hundred events”.
Precilla has called on Attorney General Reginald Armour to look at legislation that may help the matter and promoters intend to “lawyer up” on the issue.
The TTPA said a lack of policy is allowing “corrupt” members of the TTPS to take advantage of the promoters.
“We are not saying we don’t want police at these events, we are saying there must be a structured approach,” he said.
Precilla said the industry was already challenged, as promoters attempt to recover financially from a two-year shutdown on Carnival and entertainment.
He further claimed fetes were getting less patronage this year and promoters were also coping with increased costs of operating.
“Every other industry has regulations, so why not the entertainment industry?” Precilla stated at a news conference at Queen’s Hall.
“We are calling on the TRPS to get their act together and let us have some regulations in place.”
The TTPA intends to file a request under the Freedom of Information Act for information seeking clarity on the TTPS’ role in licensing arrangements for Carnival events.