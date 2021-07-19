The Financial Intelligence Branch (FIB) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has been granted four detention orders to hold on to TT $2,274,042, US $59,332 and other foreign currencies, pending further investigations in accordance with the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).
The various sums were seized during searches in June this year from homes across the country.
The following are the cases in which monies and other items were seized:
• On June 9, officers of the Customs and Excise Division, with the assistance of FIB officers, conducted a search on premises at Ghandi Village, Debe. During that search the officers found cash – $2,140,768, US$54,064, Can $1,265, $3,000 in old cotton notes and a cheque for TT$6,000.
In addition, the officers reportedly found several cartons of liquor, two firearms and 28 rounds of assorted ammunition, 47 cans of pepper spray, a Taser and documents.
Charges were laid against two men and a woman under the Firearms Act. A cash Detention Order was subsequently obtained to allow for the continuation of a financial investigation. The Detention order expires on September 10.
• On June 18, officers attached to the Tobago Divisional Task Force, TTDF, and SORT, executed a search warrant at St James Street, Goodwood, Tobago where they reportedly found a black plastic bag with a revolver, two rounds of .38 ammunition and one 16-guage cartridge.
They also found $21,346 and US $8.
Two people who were in the house, were detained and the money was handed over to the FIB. A cash Detention Order is in effect until September 21 this year.
• On June 19, a party of officers of the Crown Point Police Station, Tobago, executed a search warrant at Bon Accord, in relation to housebreaking and larceny.
The officers found $22,063 for which the two occupants could not account. The cash was seized in accordance with the POCA and handed over to the FIB for further investigations.
A cash Detention Order is in effect until September 22. Two people are under probe.
• On June 26, a party of officers from the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB), executed a search warrant at St John Road, Avocat, Fyzabad, for evidence in connection with an investigation of misbehaviour in public office against a police officer.
The officer was not home, but the police party found $91,322, US$1,130, and other currencies. A cash Detention order was sought and obtained and which expires on September 30. Two people are the subject of this continuing investigation.
Investigations are continuing by officers of the FIB under Senior Supt Wendell Lucas.