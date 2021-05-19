Hospital bed space is running out and the military field hospitals at the Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain, and the Couva Hospital are being activated.
Couva will be ready by Friday, and the Jean Pierre facility will be activated today.
Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Principal Medical Officer, Institutions at a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday morning spoke about COVID-19 hospitalizations and a fast rising hospital occupancy rates.
Abdool Richards said that as of Wednesday morning, the hospital occupancy rates of Trinidad and Tobago had collectively surpassed the 75 per cent mark, In Trinidad, she said, this number had reached 89 per cent. While beds can be increased, she said, resources remain limited.
As a result, she said, the Ministry expects that the traditional healthcare system will soon be compromised.
“The 75 per cent occupancy line indicates a warning sign that our hospitals are nearly being filled. Please remember that even though physical beds may be available at certain hospitals, the supporting resources, that is nurses, doctors, medication, ventilators may not be available. We noted this challenge especially at the Couva Medical and Multi Training facility. We have measures to step up and try to increase the resources that are applied but however, these resources are limited and finite. If you look at the Trinidad occupancy you will see it is even higher than the total occupancy and we are this morning at 84 per cent. Basically in simple terms, our hospitals are filled.”
“This means that soon, patients who require care at our traditional hospitals will be compromised. Think of a case of your child having a severe athsmatic attack and you are calling the ambulance service and the service is basically transporting patients who are COVID positive. This results in you being unable to access the ambulance for your child who is having difficulty breathing and you will suffer a negative consequence. Think about a similar scenario for a pregnant mother who is having a complication. This is the impact we are seeing. Tobago is increasing overall currently at over 29 per cent,” she said.
The occupancy of the Intensive Care and High Dependency Units, she said, were at 85 per cent. 77 per cent of ICU capacity is filled while 100 per cent of the HDU is filled. In addition to this, the Caura Hospital is 80 per cent occupied, Couva is 75 per cent occupied, the Augustus Long Hospital is at 94 per cent, the Arima Hospital at 93 and St Ann’s is at 100 per cent capacity,
As a result, she said, the Ministry is looking into re-allocating staff.
“With this sort of trajectory, we anticipate that the traditional healthcare system is going to be compromised. We continue to try our best to allocate more staff. We are re-allocating staff from quarantine sites and other sites in the parallel healthcare system, we are converting beds as required from ICU and HDU but these resources are limited,” she said.
Fifty per cent of ambulance resources, she said, are being used to transport COVID-19 patients. She said that this would result in less services available.
“I would like to reiterate to the population that 50 per cent on average of all ambulance transfers constitute COVID-19 patients. The turnaround time for this sort of transfer is extended. As compared to a regular transfer, 50 per cent of the ambulance resources are consumed in COVID-19 transportation leaving only 50 per cent available on a daily basis for the traditional system, the RHAs have introduced contingency plans to address this challenge but again resources are limited. I would like to remind the population that we can slow this process,” she said.