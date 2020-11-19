William wallace

Deposed TTFA president William Wallace.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has had its suspension from all football activities lifted by world governing body FIFA.

In a release on Thursday, FIFA stated that after taking note of the recent decision of the Trinidad and Tobago Court of Appeal and the express wish of the members of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) for all associated legal claims brought by parties purporting to act in the name of the organisation to be terminated, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension of the TTFA with immediate effect.

With the lifting of the suspension, all of the TTFA membership rights have been reinstated and TTFA representative and club teams are again entitled to take part in international competitions.

The TTFA may also benefit from development programmes, courses and training provided by FIFA and/or Concacaf. Additionally, FIFA member associations may again enter into sporting contact with the TTFA and/or its teams.

And the normalisation committee, which was installed by FIFA March 17 to oversee the operations of the TTFA, will proceed with their mandate.

According to the release, FIFA regrets the stances and actions taken by the members of the removed Executive Committee, which negatively impacted all aspects of Trinidad and Tobago Football. Such actions greatly misdirected the attention of the normalization committee and hindered its work and execution of its mandate. FIFA is, however, confident that the normalisation committee will now be able to focus on the execution of its assigned tasks.

