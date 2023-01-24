Two 15-year-olds, one from St Augustine and the other from Tobago, have been reported missing to the police.
Princess Tina Singh of St John Road, St Augustine was last seen on January 15.
Anyone with information that can help find her, can call the St Joseph police station at 662-4038/2522.
Uzzi Duncan, of Arnos Vale Road, Les Coteaux is also missing. He was last seen on January 23. The Scarborough police station can be reached at 639-2512/1200 with any information on his whereabouts.
In both instances, the police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.