A fifth person has been charged in the police extra-duty racket.
Satesh Ramsamooj, 25, a labourer of Kuldip Trace, was charged with the offence of conspiracy to defraud the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
On Monday, Ramsamooj appeared on in a virtual hearing before senior San Fernando First Court magistrate Armina Deonarine who granted bail in the sum of $100,000.
The case was postponed to October 4.
The offence is in connection with an incident on June 24, 2021, when officers of the Tableland Police Station, stopped the accused while he was allegedly driving a marked police vehicle bearing false number plates, while escorting two trailer trucks belonging to a company.
The accused was the only occupant of the marked police vehicle.
The police report said that No. 18848 PC Videsh Oudit, 32, attached to the Guapo Police Station, had reportedly represented himself to the company the day before, as being a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) who was authorised to conduct transactions related to police extra-duties in the South Western Division.
Investigations revealed that Ramsamooj was not a member of the TTPS and was allegedly assisting PC Oudit in relation to performing the extra duty.
Ramsamooj was arrested on September 19 and charged by Cpl Smith, of the Professional Standards Bureau.
PC Oudit was previously charged with two offences of conspiracy to defraud the Government of T&T, and ten offences of misbehaviour in public office, arising out of a similar extra duty racket.
Two other police officers - Inspector Dean Antoine, 53, of Petit Bourg; PC Vishal Heeralal, 28, of South Oropouche; and civilian Shane Veesh Heeralal, 28, of Fyzabad, were also jointly charged with offences arising out of the racket.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob said while five persons have so far been arrested, the investigations into this extra duty racket, are far from over.
He said based on information and evidence adduced so far, other persons, including police officers, can be arrested and charged.