An acting corporal is the fifth police officer to be charged in relation to an on-going Firearm Users License (FUL) investigation.
Two civilians are also facing charges.
Officer Kareem Jamaldin was placed on $200,000 bail on Thursday by justice of the peace Stephen Young after he was charged with soliciting $25,000 from a man to expedite a FUL.
Jamaldin is expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate on October 28, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
He was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged incident on September 22, by officers of the Financial Investigations Branch (FIB), led by Inspector Joseph.
The seven people have been charged with offences ranging from possession of a firearm for the purpose of trafficking to misbehaviour in public office, all arising out of breaches of the Firearms Act, the police’s post said.
The other six accused who are all currently before the courts are:
-No. 10218 constable Lyndon Bishop, charged in August 2021 with two counts of soliciting and two counts of receiving
-No. 17880 constable Chris Tirbanie, charged in August 2021 with one count of soliciting
-No 14437 Sgt David Swanson, charged in May 2022 with ten counts of misbehaviour in public office
-ASP Aaron Bedeau, charged also in May 2022 with five counts of misbehaviour in public office. He is jointly charged with Swanson for one count of misbehaviour in public office
-Dillon Gosine (civilian), charged in October 2021 with four counts of uttering forged documents
-Mukesh Gosine (civilian), charged also in October 2021 with possession of firearm for the purpose of trafficking.
Jamaldin's charge brings to 26, the total number of charges brought against people by investigators in relation to breaches of the Firearms Act, the post said.