Fighting the flu

While the Covid-19 vaccination drive may have slowed down indefinitely, the Ministry of Health’s 2022-2023 influenza vaccination drive will kick off from tomorrow.
Making the announcement yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the Government has spent US$285,000 (TT$1.9m) to procure 75,000 doses of the new updated influenza vaccine for Trinidad and Tobago.
This works out to be US$3.80 (TT$26) per dose.
For the year thus far in T&T, there have been three deaths and 564 cases of different types of the influenza virus.
With emphasis on the most vulnerable groups, Deyalsingh encouraged persons who suffer from diabetes, hypertension, cancer, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), children six months and over, the pregnant population, healthcare workers and, by extension, the general public to get vaccinated.
Speaking during a virtual news conference, Deyalsingh said: “Here we are today launching the 2022-2033 influenza vaccination drive.
The vaccines would have arrived in the country yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon, maybe around 4 p.m., 75,000 doses of a trivalent vaccine i.e. it is effective against two strains of influenza A and one influenza B.
They are being distributed between today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (today) and we start the vaccination drive between Friday and Monday. Doses are on their way to Tobago as we speak, so Tobago will be able to start their vaccination drive as they see fit.
“Our objective is, and we are asking the population...to get as many of us vaccinated now, especially since the flu season has started early in the temperate climates,” he added.
Kicking things off, Deyalsingh received his influenza vaccine during the live virtual news conference yesterday.
Optimistic for a successful vaccination drive, he said in addition to health centres across all four regional health authorities (RHAs) as is the norm, influenza vaccines will, for the first time, be available at mass vaccination sites, including the Divali Nagar site, in Chaguanas; the paddock at Queen’s Park Savanah, Port of Spain; the Sangre Grande Civic Centre; Mayaro sports facility; and the atrium at Gulf City Mall.
All of these sites were previously used for the Covid-19 vaccination drive, but were eventually closed earlier this year due to low vaccine uptake.
There will also be informal pop-up vaccination drives that each RHA will carry out in communities, according to Deyalsingh.
He also said he was hopeful that principals would ensure the mandatory immunisation for all primary school pupils be upheld to prevent childhood diseases.
Also speaking yesterday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram said the influenza vaccine is an injectable vaccine, with a dosage of only 0.5ml for persons three years and older, and common side effects include pain or tenderness at the injection site, fatigue, headaches and muscle aches.
Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, though, he admitted there has been a slight decline in the uptake of these vaccines.
He revealed for the 2020-2021 season, 74,887 doses were administered and in 2021-2022, only 26,807 doses were administered.
Now for the 2022-2023 season, the new batch of 75,000 doses will expire in August 2023.
The main signs and symptoms of the influenza virus include sudden onset of fever, dry cough, headaches, muscle and joint pains, sore throat and runny nose.
Most people recover from fever and other symptoms within a week without requiring medical attention.
However, influenza can cause severe illness and death, especially in people at high risk, according to the ministry.
Though symptoms are similar to the common cold, including being contagious, influenza is caused by influenza viruses only and symptoms are more intense than the common cold.
Additionally, to protect against the spread of the influenza virus during the flu season, which usually runs from October to May, Deyalsingh said some of the measures taken to protect the population against the Covid-19 virus, including masking, sanitising, washing of hands and social distancing, are again being recommended.
Persons are also advised to remain at home and not go to work or attend school if they experience any flu-like symptoms to decrease the spread of the virus.