The final tranche of the distribution off laptops to primary, secondary and special school students commenced today and will run for a period of one week.
In this phase of the initiative, coordinated under the Government Laptop Distribution Programme, some 20,000 laptops which were procured by the Government, will be distributed to both teachers and students.
Since the launch of the programme in March of last year, 14,608 laptops have been distributed to students and 6,659 to teachers.
In a release on Thursday, the Ministry of Education stated that based on data collected this month from all primary and secondary schools, 2,612 teachers and 2,365 students were identified as requiring devices.
The Ministry said it will also begin the distribution of MiFi devices to teachers and students today.
Of the 10,000 procured, 1,300 have been received and will be distributed over the week-long period. Distributions will continue as more MiFi devices arrive.
As the Ministry continues to take a multi-pronged approach to the provision of education in a blended environment, the matter of connectivity in schools is also being progressed, the release stated.
Through a collaboration with the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT), an agency of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the contracting of required services, 134 secondary and 72 primary school plants will benefit from enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity.
To date, 28 of the 72 primary schools have received enhanced Wi-Fi access in designated areas such as the Principal’s office, staff room, computer lab and library, and work continues to bring the others into alignment.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, said: “To achieve equity in quality education in any environment, and more so under our current realities, requires the input and support of multiple agencies. What has been achieved to date would not have been possible without the dedication and commitment of the executive and staff of the Ministry of Education- particularly the Information Communication Technology (ICT), School Supervision and Educational Planning Divisions, our sponsors, corporate T&T- who provided over twenty-three thousand (23,000) devices directly to students through the Adopt-a-School Initiative, TATT and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. I want to say thank you on behalf of the children of this nation.”
The release stated that through the Adopt-a-School Initiative and Government’s Laptop Distribution Programme, vulnerable students, as well as valued teachers now have the opportunity to access the fundamental tools for teaching and learning in the 21st century, even as the digital ecosystem required for the transformation of the education sector is being built around them.