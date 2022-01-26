Finding a meaningful life, after near death

Petit Trou is the last village a visitor must travel through to get to Toco’s Atlantic and Caribbean Sea coastlines.
Few even know the village exists because by the time you get there, your only thought is to pass it quickly to reach the beach.
However, if you were to turn into Petit Trou (small hole) Road, it leads to a road meandering inland to the long-abandoned cocoa plantations and the descendants of the people who worked there.
On this road you will also find the Toco Senior Citizens Home. Built not long ago, it sits near a highpoint overlooking Grande L’Anse Bay.
A more perfect location on the island you may not find. This home is a place that will hurt your heart.
Here you will find the elders of Toco—men and women born in the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, and who gave the best part of their lives working the land and sea, and who have come for varied reasons and in different states of failing health.
But in a room of this elder care home lived a resident who was the odd one out.
When we spoke with him, he was not yet 50 years old. How he ended up here is heart-breaking, but what he has done with his life is inspiring.
This is what he told us:
“My name is Christopher Ramroop. I’m divorced. I have two beautiful daughters born on the same date and month, two years apart. After Yahweh God, they are my prized possessions. I grew up in the village of Cumuto with my uncle and two cousins. By the age of 16, I was on my own, living a freestyle life, with sports and adventure, all in the Valencia River at nights catching crayfish and hunting in the northern mountains. I worked odd jobs, using the money to help my mother and two sisters.
I saved a little cash and with the help of my father, I built my own little house. By then I was a construction worker. I decided to travel to the United States to work with my buck man (father). But it was not so. There is a saying of the old folks, ‘what eh meet yuh eh pass yuh’. The 9th of October 1994 is where I learned the truth of the parable. I was involved in a motor vehicular accident.
The Sunday evening of the accident, we were coming from Sangre Grande passing through the village of Valencia. That’s where the car skidded, trying to avoid hitting a car coming in the opposite direction with children standing in the back seat. So I ran off the road into the railings and was pinned in the driver’s seat. I tried to get out, and immediately my world went numb. The world changed forever in that moment. My brother was with me. The villagers assist us. I was placed on a piece of plyboard on the tray of a small truck. That increased my injury.
And the ambulance was no different—no neck brace, not even a piece of sponge to support my head and neck. Life was never the same again. A new body, in a new world. Insomnia, bed sores, the separation of my daughters, I was on the very thin line separating life and death. It was enough for me to depart from this world. But with the help of the good Lord, and the faces of my daughters, they pull me through. I have been physically challenged for all these years. To get out of bed is sometimes good, and then not. My dizzy spells and breathing pattern bring a lot of discomfort. Most of the time, I just slug it out. I still have to adjust to the changes of my new world. I live one day at a time.
In 1998, I went to the St James Medical Centre for the healing of the bed sores by Dr Poon King. When I was discharged to go home, the social welfare officer said my house was in a dilapidated state. She promised that I would get my house rebuilt and then I could go home. She said it would only be a couple months. Well, it’s history now that I never went back home. The institutionalising that I brakes from getting into, is now where I am at. With much time at hand, I started doing pencil sketches, as this is what I do best. It has been my passion and a natural, God-given talent. Cartoons, postcards, portraits, freestyle hand painting on jersey, I experimented with different mediums. Acrylic paint is one I work with the most now, postcard size to 24 by 36 inches.
From 2001 to now, the compliments I get from other artists, it’s good yes, but I want to reach the mark of perfection. As a quadriplegic artist that works face-down on my bed, with much pain and emotions, it is worth it. This is what I have accomplished with time. I made a couple art sales as a table vendor at hotels like Cascadia, St Ann’s and Crowne Plaza. I tried with others. It was only a big disappointment. It felt like they wanted to pick a disabled man’s pockets. But the money from my sales I put to good use, and bought things like my computer, smart TV, monitor, motorised wheelchair and acrylic paints, canvas, paint brushes and things like that. But is very hard to survive on a Public Assistance monthly grant of 1,800. It is just not enough.
Persons like me who have to pay a monthly fee as a resident at a home, need a lot more cash to cover the cost. There are talented differently able-bodied persons in our lovely twin islands who really need the proper accommodations to continue making great contributions to society, and not giving up as others who lost the faith in the system. Who will be the one to reach out to us? It is hardest for me not being there for my daughters in the moments when a father supposed to be there for their children, to teach and pass on all the adventures of this wonderful place, and all I experience in this lifetime. It’s far different talking about it than living it. Everything I was involved in from working hard and outdoor activities, sport, are all lost.
As for my artwork, there’s always the person who will give you the respectful price for your work. You may have to do a little negotiation. Few people in Trinidad and Tobago really recognise and consider a man living with disabilities. They will exploit you if given the chance, or be very discouraging. But I always make room for comments, and opinions. So I am trying to make enough cash to invest in a machine to print my own work. From postcards to jerseys, and prints of my paintings on a wide scale, so that I can even have an artwork booth.
I give thanks to be in the land of the living, for I know there was a very thin line that separated life and death. Death did not defeat me. It left scars of a lifetime, but I live in hope, for a better life, in eternity.”
NOTE: Christopher has since relocated to a home in Mausica. He has been active recently, with at least nine pieces completed and on the market. You can go to his Facebook account Christopher Ramroop to view his artwork.
He can also be contacted at 397-9851.