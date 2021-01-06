This story serves as a useless apology to Hugo Quan Vie, and the people he loved.
It took two years, between 2016 and 2018, to convince him to talk to us at the Express.
But we didn’t publish a word.
Then Quan Vie died. He lived alone at an apartment in Otaheite. His son found him.
It was an ugly way to go, for a man who brought so much beauty to his space.
We had found him in the unlikeliest of places—sitting behind the crooked counter of a stall built into an old building across from the fish market at King’s Wharf, San Fernando.
In that chaos of people and pelicans, the putridity of fish guts and street dwellers and the stagnant canal, there he was, with paint and brushes, conjuring a scene, to an audience of stray cats.
This story is also meant for the woman who captured Quan Vie’s heart and mind in the final years of his life.
It is the reason why he didn’t want to talk to us. He had to speak with her first.
“She give me the inspiration to work. She is my soul. I would paint her, but she is my secret,” he told us.
Here was a 63-year-old man talking about love, but he thought he had time.
His grandmother was 99 when she passed, and her sister, 97.
In the end, he grudgingly shared the story of his life.
Born in Guapo, Point Fortin, to a Guangzhou, China, migrant father and a Venezuelan descendant mother, Quan Vie excelled in the arts from early, and knew he was gifted by age eight.
And by age 19, he was working for a company that would come to be called Lonsdale Saatchi and Saatchi, creating advertising in the days before computer graphics.
The company gave him the opportunity to study at the Hussian School of Art in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. And there, as the only foreigner in the class, is where he learnt his technique from some of the best, having been taught patience from his father, a Chinese virtue that has served them well in a Trinidad that could be cruel.
Troubled, creative mind
“I was determined even then, painting from breakfast to dinner, to earn my certificate. It wasn’t for that training, I would not have been able to paint the way I do now, and I am still learning. Art is like...a palette is in one hand and uncertainty in the other hand. Love is like that, too,” Quan Vie shared.
With his associate degree in art, he turned down job offers in North America to return home. When he came back home in 1975, Quan Vie said Lonsdale wanted to take him back, but he decided to freelance, doing work for the big Syrian businesses, designing logos and billboards.
He would become the creative director of an advertising agency known as A&G, and host fine art exhibitions between 2004 and 2007.
Quan Vie would go on to paint portraits of some notable people, including then Central Bank governor Winston Dookeran, judge Stanley John, and produce work for attorney Subhas Panday and business people he met while producing the quarterly Central Bank magazine.
Then, as many troubled creative minds do, Quan Vie walked away from it all.
During that time, he married, had a son, divorced, and was financially ruined.
From a home in Westmoorings, a business in Port of Spain and three vehicles, Quan Vie found himself on the wharf, a man who never used anything but his hands, fingers as supple as a baby, spending his days among the fishmongers, travelling by maxi-taxi from his apartment.
But here is where he found his contentment, and his love. The wharf is where Quan Vie did some of his finest work. He painted hundreds of pieces. There is a man in Montreal, Canada, with 14 paintings.
“I don’t see anything dirty here. I see past that, I see the colours and the shapes and the textures. Just like I see my girlfriend. So I am happy here. The cats adopted me. They are sensitive to art. They come to watch me paint. Sometimes, they would tap my painting hand with a paw to help me create,” said Quan Vie.
“There are times when my spirit is down, and times when my spirit is up. It’s like a writer or a musician. I have to have happiness in my soul. We all do. That is why I come here and spend my time. Nature surrounds me. Nothing is fake here. She inspires me, this place inspires me, and keeps the spirit aligned.”
Love is everything
And there were no regrets.
“I really got out of the money race. I have made a lot of money over the course of my life, but I have reached to this point now where being loved is now important. Save yourself some time and learn this before you are too old. The money will finish. All you will have then, if you lived right, if you find it, is love.”
Quan Vie mentioned his lady love to his sister, Cynthia, the one who held him up when he lost his way.
Cynthia, who lives in Gulf View, San Fernando, remembered spending an hour with Quan Vie at the wharf the day before he died, and him telling her “thanks for everything” before he went home to his resting place.
He had been ailing for some time with hypertension and heart disease, she said.
But he always said he wanted to live a long life because he had things to do.
“Maybe that lady added years to his life. If he enjoyed her company in the last years of his life, I am happy for that. Hopefully, she reads this and knows,” said Cynthia.
NOTE: Quan Vie had hoped some of his work would go to a museum in San Fernando as a record to what the coastline looked like before the San Fernando Redevelopment Project changes everything. There is still time. If you are interested in acquiring a Hugo Quan Vie painting, you can find them on the Facebook profile “The Art of Hugo Quan Vie”.
• This history feature will be published every Wednesday in the Express.