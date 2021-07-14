In July 2018, the Express decided readers should know exactly how those fresh water conchs were caught, to explain why they are so expensive when sold roadside.
We therefore hired one of the last genuine bush men of Trinidad and Tobago, Suresh, a man who can go into the forest with only a cutlass, and live indefinitely off spring water, fruits, nuts and a particular herb.
He has probably spent more time alone in the forests of Tabaquite, in Central Trinidad, than with his folks in the village.
Suresh lives so far off the grid that if we got a Trini-Variant to the Covid virus he would likely be among the survivors, along with the people who wear masks and face shields while driving alone in cars.
Anyway, after a short disclaimer that “if mapepire bite you, or picker jook you, I not responsible”, Suresh led us into a piece of forest so impenetrable that the only way in was to wade through the stream that emerged from it.
We learnt a lot that day, including that you can smell a snake from far, you find conch using your toes, dehydration happens fast, and everything seems to want to inflict pain, from the hornets and ants, to thorny trees and razor-sharp leaves.
But more remarkable was what we found in the upper reaches of a watercourse leading to the Poole River, which empties into the Ortoire and eventually into the Atlantic Ocean.
Two kilometres into what appeared to be untouched forest, we began coming upon the concrete foundation of bridges and dams and buildings, sign posts, rusting metal trapped in the tree roots, and cylindrical holes in the ground that gurgled and hissed.
Post-apocalyptic scene
So we climbed out of the river in search of roads.
Instead, we found ourselves walking through a tunnel of overhanging trees, along a perfectly level, dead straight, gravel-covered ridge that led to huge steel bridges in the middle of nowhere.
It took us three years, a lot of archival digging, conversations with the oldest people from the area, and the research of a historian to figure out the story behind the post-apocalyptic scene we had found in the forest—the forgotten settlement of TCO (Trinidad Central Oilfields) and the Trinidad Government Railways (TGR) railway line that once upon a time existed there.
Railway research/writer/historian Glen Beadon knows about this place. This is what he discovered.
The idea behind building a railway into the middle of Trinidad in the 1890s was a speculative move by the Colonial Government to sell crown property, encourage settlement, exploit natural resources and boost cultivation of virgin but very fertile lands.
One of the underlying objectives of the railway was to tap into the lucrative business of transporting newly discovered oil (Black Gold) that would become the preferred fuel for a modern Royal Navy, then at the pinnacle of its standing as a world superpower seeking to maintain its superiority through the policy of constant modernisation.
The story of TCO begins in 1905 when UK-based chemist Alexander Duckham sent a geologist out to Barbados in search of oil. That came up dry and a year later Duckham went out to Trinidad where seepages of oil had been discovered by early prospectors, including close to Tabaquite, which by 1898 was accessible by rail.
Duckham got to know all the original pioneers and made investments in Trinidad, including a failed exploration attempt in, of all places, Tobago.
Duckham had established his own company in 1902—Alexander Duckham and Co—which carried out the research of lubricants.
He was a keen motoring enthusiast and used his various lubricants to improve the performances of his cars as he attempted to break speed records. His first car was purchased in 1899 and he had become well known at British motoring venues such as the famous Brooklands where he promoted his lubricants.
From 1906 onwards, Duckham took an active interest in Trinidad, and in January 1911 formed a company which took over a series of leases in the Tabaquite area.
First discovery
This was Trinidad Central Oilfields, established with a capital investment of £50,000.
Later on, that same year, a small camp was set up with its own general manager at TCO. The facilities included the managers and staff bungalow, barracks, and various small buildings, including stables.
Drilling began in 1912 and the first well was a discovery, striking oil at a depth of 600 feet. The field began producing immediately.
According to company records, one of the best wells was No.5 which came into production in April of 1913, producing 150 barrels per month.
The camp continued to develop as production increased and the business grew.
A year later saw improved office buildings, more housing, a staff club, workers’ quarters, sports facilities, and improved railway sidings, since TCO was linked by rail in 1913 although the Rio Claro line did not officially open until September 1914.
In 1914, a permit was obtained to build a refinery on location, one of the earliest in Trinidad.
It consisted of a steel building on a 20ft by 30ft concrete base which contained the stills. There were facilities for storing 3,000 gallons of gasoline and 3,000 gallons of kerosene.
Refined products were transported by four-gallon cans, manufactured on site, marketed under the name “Tricentrol”. At its peak, the refinery was producing 500 cans per day, and all of this was transported directly to Port of Spain by railway in seven-ton mineral wagons.
The kerosene/paraffin oil was of a very high quality and is reputed to have been used for lighthouse illumination. It was once a common fuel used locally at Chacachacare.
Mixed fortunes
The first wells were hand-dug and produced by lowering buckets to extract the oil. Later, the company used cable tools for percussion drilling. The very first rotary drilling operation was employed on Well No. 23 spudded on June 22, 1915.
The company went public on February 8, 1917 when it was placed on the London Stock Exchange with a capital of £350,000 and Alexander Duckham as its chairman. At the time all the Duckham interests in Trinidad were merged into one company.
But 1917 World War 1 had placed a heavy demand on the railway with the inevitable increase in cost of transportation.
The company then decided to build its own pipeline to Claxton Bay where it would load directly onto ships for export. This initiative was perhaps one of the first crude oil pipelines in the world, something that is today seldom mentioned and perhaps now almost lost in history.
The pipeline was built under the supervision of R May. It was three inches in diameter and 18 and three-quarters miles long. Completed in 1918 at a pressure of 360 pounds per square inch, it was capable of transporting 1,500 barrels per day.
At Claxton Bay a 110,000-barrel capacity storage tank was built and a six-inch submarine pipeline ran to a loading platform in the Gulf of Paria, about one mile offshore. The pipeline was pulled into position, perhaps ironically so, by one of the TGR steamers (either the SS Naparima or the SS St Patrick) and the first load, 27,000 barrels of crude oil, was exported by the SS Briarleaf. Later, due to corrosion concerns, the pipeline was rerun above the water on timber piles.
TCO continued successful activities into the 1920s but things were not always going to plan and fortunes were at times mixed. The field at TCO was in decline while other fields like the Cruse field near La Brea were producing better returns.
The railway
On September 1, 1922 a new passenger railway station was opened on the camp and passenger trains to and from Port of Spain and Rio Claro began officially stopping at TCO.
At its peak, TCO had an expatriate staff of 65 with 800 local employees. The company built its own tanker ship, the aptly named SS Trincentrol launched in 1923.
However, the field at TCO only ever produced 19,000 barrels of crude oil per acre and on average 7,000 barrels per well. Although the production was of a high grade, perhaps one of the best in Trinidad, the field itself was a relatively poor producer when compared to other oilfields across Trinidad.
The refinery burned down on April 15, 1927. At the time the refinery was manufacturing paint, an operation which had been added to its business portfolio. By this time, the refinery was well past its prime in terms of oil refining and the field at TCO past its production peak.
In the face of declining production and corresponding revenues, TCO was a struggling concern by 1930, having been hit hard in the aftermath of the 1929 world depression. That year the refinery closed, and staffing levels were substantially reduced, forcing many away from the local area. The cull was not enough to stem the tide of losses and by 1934 the company was facing possible liquidation.
A partnership with Trinidad Leaseholds Ltd (TLL which later became Texaco) became the saving grace. The company continued to produce and sell its oil and the partnership was the following year extended to all TCO leases across Trinidad as a 45 per cent TLL and 45 per cent TCO joint venture.
The company continued this partnership with mixed results for several years leading up to Alexander Duckham’s death in 1945 upon which the company was taken over by his son Jack.
The Trinidad story however, for TCO, had one last flash when in 1956 due to the improving fortunes in the local oil industry, its affiliation with TLL became a local partnership with Texaco Trinidad Inc. This success brought renewed cash flow and with it an opportunity to invest further afield. The company went to invest in Western Canada, Alberta, in partnership with Whitehall Petroleum Corporation, a venture that brought decent levels of success. So it was that on July 2, 1962 the company changed from Trinidad Central Oilfields to Trinidad Canadian Oils Ltd.
Diversification programme
In 1964 Trinidad Canadian and Texaco Trinidad Inc (Textrin) decided to re-activate the old TCO field at Tabaquite.
Several wells were re-worked (work over) and the camp and facilities, although still present, were now in a terrible rundown condition. Some parts of the operation were put back in working order. However, the results were less than favourable and although a new exploration well was drilled to a depth of 6,915 feet, the operation was plagued by drilling problems, and the production was not in any way commercially viable.
The company continued into the early 1970s with various ventures across the world and although the 1964 attempt at Tabaquite was the last in Trinidad as far as oil exploration went, a programme of diversification saw the purchase of other businesses including three hotels—one in Trinidad (Farrell House Hotel/Cara Suites near Claxton Bay) and two in Tobago (Bacolet and Bluewaters).
In 1972 the company changed its name again—on January 1 that year it became “Trincentrol Ltd” but this nostalgic name did little for the original Trinidad business, by then very much only a deep shadow of its former self.
By 1975 the hotels were closed and sold on and that January, the remaining oilfield acreage and rights were sold on to Texaco Trinidad Inc at a cost of US$2 million, ending 60 years of the Duckham name in Trinidad, over which time the company had produced a total of 22 million barrels of oil. Between then and now, nature took its course and the tropical forests of Trinidad smothered all signs of what once existed.
Free fuel
There are older people in Tabaquite who remember the operations and who still benefit from what happened there.
Those driving older carbureted cars come with plastic containers and dip into that hole in the ground we found, extracting that unrefined crude and pouring it directly into gas tanks. If you think that’s impossible, it is recorded that Trinidad’s first company licensed car ran on a mixture of gasoline and unrefined crude oil straight from the Tabaquite wells, since the quality was so high.
Meanwhile, scrap dealers have also carted off most of the iron work left from the refinery and railway, said 78-year-old Chunee Ramsaroop, who rode the train that better-sweet final day it operated—August 30, 1965.
None of this is of interest to Suresh however. The forest “pootigyal” and peewah will soon be ripe for the picking, and he is waiting for the water level to drop to go catch a bag of conchs.
Note: Richard can be contacted at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com