Finding the pirate of Paramin

We spent a solid two hours wasting people’s time in the hills of Paramin last weekend.
The mission was to find a mister who was celebrating his 60th birthday that day, when he was supposed to be dead 54 years before.
So there we were, lagoon lowlanders, burning out clutch plate and brake shoes to get there, sweating up and down almost vertical roads and tracks, asking patient villagers for a fellow called Darian.
Nobody knew any Darian, and we had no description, except a crumpled newspaper clipping from the 1960s.
But the Paramin folks really tried.
They took us to someone’s wake, the village shop, the tanty-who-knows-everything, and the bar, where we repeated the story.
“Orrrhoooor!” said Gary Ali who realised we were asking about his elusive cousin, who only ten minutes before was there knocking back some beers, but who could now be anywhere—on a forest hike, a Queen’s Park Savannah walk, planting a hillside of chives, forking some land, drinking more beer.
Said Ali: “Make a spin. Keep your eye open for a one-eye man, walking with a limp.”
And this is how we found Darin Davis Gregory Romain, the man known to all as “Pirate”, for rather obvious reasons.
First open-heart operation
This would be the second time he would be appearing in the Express newspaper.
He was front-page news on Thursday, May 30, 1968, when our journalist Peter Harper reported Romain as being Trinidad’s first open-heart operation case.
Romain, then a naughty six-year-old, told us that he ended up in hospital after he and a partner got into some “comess”, cooked a pot of bush, and ate it.
They had to be treated for food poisoning at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
The friend recovered, and went home for licks.
But doctors discovered that Romain was in big trouble, diagnosed him with pulmonary stenosis, a condition where the heart’s valve between the right ventricle and pulmonary artery is too small, narrow or stiff.
The year before, his mother said, she had observed him gasping for air every time he had to go to the village standpipe.
Romain recalls being told by his parents (Tom and Tella, both 86 and both still alive) that the specialist doctors said he would need emergency surgery since his case was severe.
And he was in luck, since only months before, then British Petroleum Trinidad Ltd and the Hart Association had donated $5,500 towards the purchase of cardiac equipment for the general hospital.
Only two years before, a 16-year-old girl, Basdaye Bachu, had to be airlifted out of Trinidad aboard a Royal Air Force plane on a mercy flight to England for surgery to be performed for a “hole-in-the-heart” ailment.
The roti request
Our Express report on Romain’s surgery went thusly: “On Monday his heart was stopped for seven minutes while doctors drained it of all the blood and cut into a clogged valve. It was the first time that doctors in the Caribbean had stopped a heart… One more minute and Darian would have died.
“It was also the first time in the Caribbean that the ‘open heart’ operation was performed with the use of hypothermia— the freezing of the patient’s body… After Darian’s chest was closed, his body had to be brought back to normal body temperate by a complicated process involving rugger blankets filled with hot and cold water.
And when Darin’s chest cavity was closed and wired shut, he “lay in bed in the recovery room of the Port of Spain General Hospital’s operating theatre and smiled and joked with his mother”.
Romain never lost that smile, all these years later, despite a very rough life.
He told us last week that he remembered waking up from the surgery and asking for roti, and making a full recovery, or being invited to a medical conference by Dr McShine who led the surgery, placed on stage, and being the subject of discussion by doctors who marvelled at his progress.
And things were fine until that day, when he was a 12-year-old and was walking home from the Paramin RC Primary School.
“I was crossing the road and a car knock me down. And I lost sight in my eye. That was it for school, and I started work the land, planting chive. And I became a handyman, able to work any job.”
‘Go and live your best life’
Romain successfully avoided marriage and children, and during his adult years became famous in the village for his construction site endurance, beer drinking ability, and the running—he has medals from having completed eight marathons.
And nothing seems to have slowed him down, not even that 25-foot fall off the side of the hill near the Catholic Church that snapped his right leg three years ago.
Things were healing nicely, he said, until he went to that all-inclusive fete in Maraval six months later, and broke it again when he slid along the bathroom floor, and ended up having to see the same incredulous doctor in Port of Spain who exclaimed “you again?!”.
Romain, whose relative Colin Romany alerted us to this story, said he wanted people who are faced with life-changing medical challenges, to consider what he had survived.
“I hope people benefit from this, to find strength. Don’t be negative. Go and live your best life,” he said.
On Sunday morning, 60-year-old Romain went for a run down from Paramin, to Maraval, to the North Coast Road, through Fond Poix Doux Road, past the North Deck, through settlements of Paramin and down to the bar, where he had his breakfast, and beer.
