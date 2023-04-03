Richie Duprey was fined $10,000 by a magistrate on Friday for possession of firearm and ammunition.
Duprey, 25 of Sugars Lane, Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande who was charged on March 30, pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared before a Sangre Grande magistrate. He was allowed six months to pay the $10,000 fine. In default, he will serve three years’ hard labour.
Duprey was held by police officers attached to the Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit (EDGIU) who executed a raid at his Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande home on March 29.
According to police reports, during the search of the premises, EDGIU officers found and seized a Glock pistol with six rounds of nine millimetre ammunition. Police later arrested the suspect and took the items into evidence for processing. The EDGIU continued investigations into the seizure which led to the charges being laid by constable Singh.