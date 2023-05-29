Fined $15,000 for gun

A Sangre Grande man on a gun possession charge, was fined $15,000 by a magistrate on Monday.
Leon Gibson, 36, was given six months to pay the fine or, in default, serve three years hard labour.
He appeared before Sangre Grande senior magistrate Cheron Raphael and entered a guilty plea to possession of a Beretta .380 pistol on May 26. The charge was laid by constable West of the Eastern Division Task Force Area West (EDTFAW) following Gibson's arrest during a raid last week.
According to police reports, on the afternoon of May 26, EDTFAW executed a raid at the suspect’s Railway Road, Sangre Grande home as part of a crime suppression exercise. They found and seized the firearm and Gibson was immediately arrested pending further enquiries.
The exercise was headed by Sgt Bhim and acting Cpl Nanhoo of the EDTFAW, with assistance from the Crime and Problem Analysis Branch.