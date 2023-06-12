A Rio Claro man who breached a protection order against a female relative last Friday was ordered by a magistrate to vacate the premises he shared with her.
The 39-year-old accused, who had a hammer in his hand when the police arrived at the house, pleaded guilty to a series of offences. He was fined a total of $9,800 by Rio Claro senior magistrate Taramatie Ramdass and was instructed to leave the house.
The man was fined $6,000 for breach of a protection order; $1,500 for possession of a weapon; $2,000 for resisting arrest; and $150 respectively for obscene language and threats. He was allowed three months to pay the fines.
The man was charged on June 9 by constable Williams, of the Rio Claro police station, who responded to a report of breach of protection order at a house located in the area.
According to police reports, at 9.40 p.m. on June 9, constable Williams and a party of police officers arrived at the location where they saw a man sitting on the staircase to a two-storey home with a hammer in his hand. He was making threats to assault a female relative who had a protection order against him.
Williams intervened and took possession of the hammer, however, when he attempted to arrest the suspect, a struggle ensued. The man was eventually subdued with the assistance of the other officers. While being placed in the marked police vehicle, the man began to use obscene language and also made threats to the officers. He was taken into custody where the charges were laid against him.