A security guard who stole game consoles and games from the home of a prison officer faced the court on Wednesday.
Gerard Bailey, 21 of addresses in Biche and Sangre Grande, appeared virtually before Rio Claro senior magistrate Taramatie Ramdass.
Police prosecutor Sgt Richardson was involved in the matter. Bailey entered a guilty plea.
The court heard that around 10.30 a.m. on May 26, the prison officer secured his Biche home.
He returned the following afternoon and saw the back door open. His Xbox console, Nintendo switch device, and PlayStation Portable (PSP), 15 PS4 games, six Xbox games and other electronic items were missing.
The items totalled $17,150.
Entry and exit were made through an unlocked door. Workable fingerprints were found and Bailey was arrested.
He was charged by constable Boodram.
Before the court, Bailey who had no previous court matters, was fined $7,000.