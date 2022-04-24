A fire at the Chaguaramas Military and Aviation Museum has caused an estimated $15 million in losses, according to museum owner Linda Kelshall.
The fire broke out shortly after 1 p.m. yesterday at a structure at the back of the main building that housed the museum’s library and where several members of the Kelshall family lived.
Speaking with the Sunday Express, Kelshall said she had contracted a company to demolish a part of the structure that was dilapidated, and she was told that something “sparked” during the demolition process and fire engulfed the structure.
She said the fire spread to the living quarters and that everything, including the museum’s library, was destroyed.
The main museum building and artefacts stored there were not damaged.
“There were two rooms up there with a library and all the books were destroyed,” Kelshall said yesterday.
“There was a room where we had cannons and a lot of weapons from the navy, a lot of artefacts that we brought upstairs to clean, they were inside there.”
Family lost everything
Additionally, she said her son and his family lost all their personal belongings, including furniture and household appliances.
“Everybody lost all their clothes. My little granddaughter lost all her books; she just started school and she lost everything. The other two persons who were living there lost everything. All the equipment we used for the compound, we had a room with generators, two whackers, blowers, everything all lost. With all the containers and everything that was inside of them, I would average about $15 million in things that were lost. We were never insured,” she said.
She, however, said she was grateful nobody was injured in the blaze.
A report from the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service said officers responded at 1.12 p.m. to a report of the fire, and fire tenders from the Four Roads, Chaguaramas and Wrightson Road fire stations responded.
Fire officials could not determine the cause of the blaze yesterday.
Kelshall said her son and his family would need help to get back on their feet after losing everything in the fire.
“They have nothing now. They need things like mattresses, if anybody wants to donate anything,” she said. “It would be appreciated because we are a non-profit organisation.”
The museum, founded by Gaylord Kelshall, a former officer in the Trinidad and Tobago Coastguard and a former pilot, houses a collection of memorabilia, including uniforms, ammunition and radio equipment used by soldiers in World Wars I and II. It boasts of storing some 500 years of Trinidad and Tobago history.
Persons wanting to donate can contact Kelshall at 722-8765.