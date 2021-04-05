A fire fighter who went into the choppy waters off Mayaro on Sunday to save bathers who were in difficulty, paid with his life.
Stephen Marcano, of Bhagwansingh Trace, Gasparillo was the married father of two.
He was attached to the Savonetta Fire Station, and owned a transport company.
His brother also died by drowning in the ocean years ago, relatives say.
Police say that at around 5.30p.m Marcano, 39, was on the beachfront off Vick’s Avenue, Guayaguayare Road, Mayaro, when he saw the bathers in trouble.
He went into the water to help but was swept away.
A short time later, he washed ashore. He was unresponsive. Paramedics took Marcano to the Mayaro District Hospital, where he died.