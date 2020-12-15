A Mayaro firefighter awaiting transportation to head to work was killed by a runaway truck on Monday.
The crash that killed Satesh Ramkissoon, 37, occurred in front of his family's home at Bristol Village.
Ramkissoon was attached to the Mayaro Fire Station.
The fatal crash occurred around 3.50 p.m. at Naparima Mayaro Road while Ramkisoon was standing awaiting a taxi to head to work to take up his shift.
Police said a Mitsubishi dump truck was heading out of Mayaro when on near Balata East Junction, a car attempted to overtake the truck and the two vehicles collided.
That crash led to the truck driver losing control and the truck collided with a culvert where Ramkissoon was standing awaiting a taxi.
Ramkissoon was taken to the Mayaro District Health Facility, then transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital.
He died shortly after midnight.
His colleagues of the Mayaro fire and police stations responded to the scene.
Drivers of both vehicles were questioned by police officers, and both vehicles impounded at the Mayaro Police Station.
Cpl Ramlakhan is continuing enquiries.