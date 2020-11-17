A burnt body was found by crime scene investigators in a torched vehicle at St Joseph on Monday night.
The human remains were discovered in the rear of the Nissan Sylphy which was still on fire when police and fire officers responded to the report around 10.30 p.m. at Farm Road Extension, near a WASA station.
The vehicle's registration was not identifiable at the scene, and the vehicle was towed to the TTPS's Special Evidence Recovery Unit at Cumuto for forensic analysis.
The human remains were taken to the Forensic Science Centre.
Anyone with information can contact the police emergency line, 999, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at 482-GARY (4279), St Joseph Police at 662-4038, or the nearest police station.