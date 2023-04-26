FIRE officers arrived as a fire tore through a family’s home along Rochard Road, Penal, yesterday morning.
But the fire tender was not equipped with sufficient water to contain the flames.
And by the time a second appliance arrived at the scene, the home of businessman Anil Sundar was destroyed.
Sundar, 45, told the Express that neighbours moved in with irrigation pumps and assisted in attempting to extinguish the fire that began around 2.30 a.m.
Sundar, his wife Vishani and their 12-year-old daughter were asleep in one section of the house. His father, 75-year-old Soogrim Sundar, was in another area.
“We were sleeping and I started hearing noises like glass shattering. I walked out and saw smoke inside the house. I woke up my wife and daughter and then went to check on my father. I got everyone out of the house,” he said.
Sundar said the fire appliance arrived within 30 minutes and officers battled with the flames. “But they only had about ten minutes of water. Then they couldn’t do anything. The neighbours brought out their pumps because they are farmers and started spraying from the back,” he said.
Sundar said a second fire tender arrived later but his home was already gutted.
“How can we have a state-of-the art fire station in Penal and not enough water to out a fire? The fire officers were professional and doing a good job but they did not have the resources. Imagine the fire truck had no ladder, we had to borrow one from a neighbour and another neighbour brought a light,” he said.
Sundar said his family lost everything in the blaze.
“My daughter just wrote SEA and we had a lot of things. We couldn’t save anything,” he said.
No one was injured.
Sundar said his family will stay at the homes of relatives until they can rebuild.
Not far away, a mother and daughter died in a fire at their home three weeks ago.
The relatives of Kemba and Zaya Morris told the Express that they were disappointed in the response of the Fire Service.
The Express was told that there was no functional fire tender at the nearby Siparia Fire Station and officers from the Penal Fire Station responded to the call. Residents said it had taken approximately 40 minutes before firefighters arrived at the scene.
Responding to that incident, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Ansar Ali said he was unsure of what exactly had been damaged on the fire tenders that led to them being non-functioning at the Siparia Fire Station.
He said the vehicle had been out for repairs for at least “a couple of days”.
Addressing concerns about the capacity of water retained in the tender dispatched to fight the fire, Ali said that tenders typically contained a lower capacity of water (4-5,000 litres) as opposed to tankers which could contain more than 10,000 litres.
He said given the size of these vehicles, the shape of land and roads, it was challenging to put them into use in certain areas such as Siparia.