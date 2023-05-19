A fire officer and his wife, who were on their way to pick up their children, were killed yesterday in an accident on the Claude Noel Highway in Tobago.
Christian Adams and his wife, Division of Finance employee Teresa Alleyne-Adams, both of Mt St George, Tobago, died in the road traffic accident around 2 p.m.
The accident occurred along the Claude Noel Highway in Rockly Vale, Scarborough.
Their deaths brought the road fatality figure on the sister island for the year so far to six.
Police reports said a truck was travelling east to west along the highway, and as it approached the Rockly Vale traffic lights, another vehicle travelling west to east ended up in the path of the truck.
This driver swerved to avoid the car, but still hit it.
The truck then flipped and landed on the white Suzuki car driven by Adams.
Police said the husband and wife were both crushed, and died at the scene.
Officers were told they were on their way to pick up their three children from school when the crash happened.
“The truck collided with two vehicles, landing on one, and it was eventually discovered that in the Suzuki vehicle there were two occupants. The truck landed on that.
“The truck was, at the time, filled with rock that fell unto the motorcar, causing the fatalities. The truck rolled down the hill near the botanical gardens as efforts were made to retrieve it,” retired fire officer David Thomas said.
Thomas spoke to the Express after he had been called by police to help retrieve the truck with his backhoe.
The injured people in the other vehicles were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment.