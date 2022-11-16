Police officers are trying to find the motive behind the killing of fire officer Simone Ramsaroop in Sangre Grande on Tuesday night.
Her husband and another man were wounded in the attack.
The three were heading to a christening in Sangre Grande when the killers came.
Ramsaroop 47, of Rowland Avenue, Trinity, was attached to the Arima Fire Station.
Her father is a retired deputy chief fire officer.
One of her sister died in an ambulance crash several years ago.
Police were told that at around 8.30p.m, Ramsaroop was driving her Nissan Versa through Jacob Coat, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, with husband Kurland Thomas, 38 , and a 23 year old man, when four gunmen emerged from the bushes and began shooting.
She was killed in the driver’s seat.
The men were shot, but ran from the car. They are being treated at hospital.
In Ramsaroop’s car, police retrieved as “something resembling a firearm”.
It was found under Ramsaroop's body.
Also retrieved from the crime scene were several 5.56 and 9mm spent shells.