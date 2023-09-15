A fire at the dilapidated San Fernando Magistrates’ Court caused a stir in the southern city yesterday morning.
The 100-year-old building, on which demolition work started last year but has since stopped, has become an eyesore in the city and is overrun by grass and frequented by socially displaced people.
Employees from the National Insurance Board and the High Court, located on either side of the building on Harris Street, were evacuated as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
They were able to contain and extinguish the fire, and worked to prevent it from reigniting.
Southern Division Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mukharji Rampersad said that around 11.26 a.m., the division’s headquarters received a call about the fire, and two fire appliances were dispatched from the Mon Repos Fire Station.
The fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building.
Speaking with reporters, Rampersad said: “We were able to contain and extinguish the fire without any difficulty, however, the low water pressure in the area did pose a problem, but we were able to extinguish the fire with the available resources we had.”
Rampersad said water was also used from tenders from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and San Fernando City Corporation.
“We had two major appliances from the Southern Division headquarters respond to this fire call. We had adequate resources to deal with this particular risk.... We also depend on the system of water hydrants to provide us with water for additional supplies of water.
“While our additional supplies, (which) we use to do an initial attack, we also depend on additional supplies to continue or to maintain the attack on the fire situation, and sometimes because of low water pressure in the area or absence of water in the hydrants, we are unable and we have to depend on truck-borne supplies from other organisations to assist us in that operation.”
He said the fire prevention section will conduct further investigations into the cause of the fire.
“There would not have been any cooking or any open flames in the building because it’s dilapidated. But the building is somewhat used by some of the less fortunate in the society for sleeping arrangements, and it could possibly have been a carelessly discarded cigarette end or smoking materials. That’s as far as I’m prepared to go at this time,” he said.
Secure buildings properly
He appealed to people, during this present extended dry period, to pay similar attention as during the bush fire season.
He said grass should be cut to the dirt, five feet away from the home, and that unwanted material be discarded.
Rampersad also called on people to invest in smoke detectors and fire extinguishers for the home.
He added: “We are making an appeal for dilapidated or unoccupied buildings to be secured properly and proper housekeeping be maintained.... If it has to be demolished, let it be demolished in a timely manner as these can contribute to further risks in the City of San Fernando.”
Mayor Robert Parris said that electrical connections had since been removed and demolition of the building is to continue, but he first wanted to speak with the line minister on the issue.
He said discussions are going to be held with the City Corporation’s CEO to board up the area to prevent people from entering the building.
He said meetings had been held with school officials in the area and the business community over Harris Promenade and the situation with the socially displaced.
The Express reached out to the Judiciary’s court and protocol manager on the fire, but was told that further details needed to be obtained before a comment could be made.
In 2017, the Judiciary issued a notice that the five courts housed at the building would be relocated for the roof at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court to be repaired and for other minor repairs and maintenance to the building’s interior.
Court services were initially conducted at both the San Fernando High Court and Madinah Building.
All operations were then moved to the San Fernando High Court, with four of the courts operating on a shift system with the criminal courts.
In 2022, demolition work began on the old court building.