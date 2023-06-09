“Several vehicles, inclusive of Tiidas, Aquas, Axios, AD Wagons, Fielder Wagons and H100 vehicles, were stopped and searched.
An officer in the Fire Service has been arrested and is to be charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, after he was found to be in possession 30 pounds of the drug carrying a street value of $2.25 million.
The 29-year-old officer, of Cypress Gardens, San Fernando, was taken into custody on Wednesday night after police officers allegedly found the drugs in his car during an exercise in the Southern Division.
Police said that up to yesterday evening the officer had not as yet been charged. Once this was done, however, he would be taken before a San Fernando magistrate.
In a media release issued yesterday by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), it was stated that, during the exercise, Operation Real Steel, roadblock and traffic exercises were carried out in various divisions across the country.
The release stated that in the Southern Division between the hours of 6.30 p.m., and 10 p.m., a “roving roadblock and traffic exercise was conducted”.
During the exercise, a 29-year-old fire warden of Cypress Gardens, San Fernando, was arrested for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. The suspect was found in possession of 30 pounds (13.6kg) of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $2.25 million,” the release stated.
It went on to add that ten other people were detained for various offences as special attention was paid to the Monte Grande, Tunapuna, Freeman Road, St Augustine, Farm Road, St Joseph, Maingot Road, Tunapuna and St John’s Road, St Augustine areas, during a roving road check exercise conducted in the North Central Division yesterday.
“Three suspects were detained on firearm-related enquiries, five were detained on firearm-related, shooting and gang-related enquires, and three others were also held for obstruction of a police officer in the execution of his duties.
“Additionally, officers responded to a report that a man was armed with a firearm, and as a result, proceeded to Raspberry Drive, Farm Road, St Joseph. Upon searching a scrap yard, the officers found a P80 nine-millimetre pistol, with 13 rounds of ammunition in a handbag,” stated the release.
It added that just after noon on Wednesday whilst on exercise duty, officers were alerted by civilians in the Farm Road area and received information relative to a report of an attempted robbery.
“As a result, a search was conducted and a man fitting the description of the alleged assailant was found hiding in a bushy area off Farm Road, Curepe.
“He was cautioned relative to the said report and brought to St Joseph Police Station, where he was handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). Investigations are continuing.”
