IN a black rubber glove in a multi-storey apartment building in Port of Spain, police found a Smith and Wesson pistol and 13 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition on Wednesday. 

The find was made by police during an anti-crime exercise at Charford Court.  

Officers of the Charford Court base conducted a comprehensive search of the premises and found 77 grams of marijuana on a stairway in a plastic bag, and a Smith & Wesson Pistol fitted with a magazine containing 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition concealed in a black rubber glove, on the fifth floor of the building.

No one was arrested and investigations are continuing.

