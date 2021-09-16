IN a black rubber glove in a multi-storey apartment building in Port of Spain, police found a Smith and Wesson pistol and 13 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition on Wednesday.
The find was made by police during an anti-crime exercise at Charford Court.
Officers of the Charford Court base conducted a comprehensive search of the premises and found 77 grams of marijuana on a stairway in a plastic bag, and a Smith & Wesson Pistol fitted with a magazine containing 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition concealed in a black rubber glove, on the fifth floor of the building.
No one was arrested and investigations are continuing.