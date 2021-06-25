Police seized a quantity of cocaine and a firearm during an anti-crime exercise conducted in Port of Spain on Thursday.
No one was arrested during the exercise conducted along George Street and East Dry River.
A report said that at around 10.55 a.m. PCs Jack, Singh, Rodriguez and Mohammed were on mobile patrol along George Street, when they observed a group of people gathered on the southern side of Building 54 -56.
Upon seeing the police, they ran in different directions.
Officers searched the area and PC Rodriguez found a quantity of cocaine amounting to 20 grammes.
Additionally, around 12.40 p.m. the officers received information and proceeded to Rodney Street, East Dry River, where PC Mohammed found a Jennings 380 auto firearm which contained an empty magazine in a plastic barrel on the road.
Police took possession of the firearm and lodged it at the Besson Street Police Station.
The exercise was supervised by Cpl Phillips and coordinated by Sgt George and Sgt Matas.
PC Rodriquez and PC Mohammed are continuing enquiries.