Police seized a quantity of cocaine and a firearm during an anti-crime exercise conducted in Port of Spain on Thursday.

No one was arrested during the exercise conducted along George Street and East Dry River.

A report said that at around 10.55 a.m. PCs Jack, Singh, Rodriguez and Mohammed were on mobile patrol along George Street, when they observed a group of people gathered on the southern side of Building 54 -56.

Upon seeing the police, they ran in different directions.

Officers searched the area and PC Rodriguez found a quantity of cocaine amounting to 20 grammes.

Additionally, around 12.40 p.m. the officers received information and proceeded to Rodney Street, East Dry River, where PC Mohammed found a Jennings 380 auto firearm which contained an empty magazine in a plastic barrel on the road.

Police took possession of the firearm and lodged it at the Besson Street Police Station.

The exercise was supervised by Cpl Phillips and coordinated by Sgt George and Sgt Matas.

PC Rodriquez and PC Mohammed are continuing enquiries.

Heightened security in and around prisons

Heightened security in and around prisons

Security in and around the country’s prisons has been heightened in view of the “seriously criminal and troubling matter” of the discovery of explosives, communication devices and weapons, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday.

Teen among 16 Covid deaths

Teen among 16 Covid deaths

A teenage girl with pre-existing medical issues is among 16 people who died from Covid-19 yesterday.

Covid-19 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago returned to the double digits yesterday, after two consecutive days of single digits.

There were seven Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday and on Thursday.

Blame him for Covid surge

Blame him for Covid surge

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh must be held responsible for the Covid surge, the lack of vaccines and the deaths, Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran said yesterday.

Accused regrets helping police

Accused regrets helping police

ONE of the men accused of murdering Sean Luke in 2006 said to this day he is still living in regret, having given a statement to police to assist them in figuring out who killed the child.

