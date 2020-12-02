A man was killed in a police-involved shooting in Santa Cruz on Tuesday.
The man was been identified as Akiel Ayers.
At around 5.25 pm, officers of the North-Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) were on patrol in lower Santa Cruz, when they received information that a known repeat firearm offender was armed with a firearm in a track off River Road, Bourg Mulatresse, Santa Cruz.
Officers saw a man standing behind a half door to the front of a concrete structure.
Police said the officers called out to him and the man began retreating inside of the structure.
Both officers hurriedly proceeded to the front door the officers where they saw the man standing in front of a bed with a black and chrome firearm lying on the bed on his right side.
The officers opened the door and went in, instructing the man to keep his hands in the air.
The suspect hesitated for a while and then allegedly grabbed hold of the firearm.
The officers became fearful for their lives and in keeping with the TTPS Use of Force Policy, each discharged one round of ammunition from their service weapons in the direction of the man who sustained injuries.
The firearm was seized.
Assistance was sought from other members of the NEDTF and a party of officers, led by Sgt Martin, arrived minutes later and conveyed the injured man to the Eric Williams Medical Complex, Mt Hope where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending doctor.