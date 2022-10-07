A Firearms Dealer was granted $800,000 bail when he appeared before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court, today.
The accused was charged with Possession of Prohibited Explosives and Firearms.
He is expected to reappear at the Port-of Spain Magistrates’ Court on the November 3.
Brent Thomas 61, of Nutmeg Avenue, Haleland Park, Maraval was charged with three counts of Possession of Prohibited Weapons, namely Automatic Firearms and four counts of Possession of Prohibited Weapons, namely Explosives.
According to police reports officers of the Professional Standards Bureau were conducting an audit at the business premises of a Firearms Dealer at Aranguez. While conducting the audit, they observed several discrepancies, as a result, a search warrant was executed at the residence of the dealer. During the search four explosive devices were found.
Additional searches were conducted at the business place and three prohibited firearms were also found.
Assistant Superintendent Birch of the Professional Standard Bureau continued the investigations, and obtained seven Warrants of Apprehension for the arrest of Thomas who was in Barbados.
He was arrested by the Barbados Police on October 5.