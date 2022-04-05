Two firearms and a quantity of ammunition were discovered by officers of the Northern Division, during a series of anti-crime exercises in Wallerfield and Carapo.
The intelligence-led exercises between 5 p.m. on Monday and 1 a.m. on Tuesday were spearheaded by Snr Supt Paponette and coordinated by Supt Edwards, ASP Etienne and Insp Pitt.
A post to the police's social media page stated that during the first exercise, officers of the Northern Division Task Force Area South and Northern Division Task Force Gang and Intelligence Unit, acting on intelligence, went to a bushy area in the Wallerfield area where they conducted an extensive search.
This resulted in officers finding a Smith and Wesson Magnum 36-2 model revolver. Investigations are ongoing.
A 48-year-old man of Wallerfield was also arrested during the exercise for possession of a quantity of cocaine.
In the second exercise, officers of the same units went to a bushy area at Jokhan Trace, Carapo, where they conducted an extensive search of a drain and found a Taurus pistol loaded with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition.
Investigations are also ongoing into this find, the post said.