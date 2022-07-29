Police found a firearm in a cemetery and another in a knapsack on Thursday.
They were discovered during crime exercises in the Northern and South Western Divisions.
Officers of the Arima Criminal Investigations Department Operations Unit and the Arima Municipal Task Force, conducted an exercise between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
During the exercise, the officers searched a cemetery where they found one pistol loaded with a magazine, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Across in the Fyzabad area, officers of the South Western Division were on mobile patrol around 2 a.m. when they saw a man with a black knapsack in his possession. Upon seeing the officers, the man dropped the knapsack and ran off.
Officers searched the area, which resulted in the discovery of a home-made device inside the knapsack, the post said.
Investigations continue.