A FORMER employee at Hilton hotel who allegedly attempted to obtain for himself close to $.1 million in alcohol without the authorisation of his employer has been slapped with five criminal charges.

Those charges were laid on Friday against 28-year-old Romario Lamy, of Williams Street, Four Roads, Diego Martin, by officers of the Fraud Squad.

Following the laying of the charges, Lamy who left the job as a food and inventory clerk before being arrested, was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 by justice of the peace Oliver Boodoo at Central Police Station. He is scheduled to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on June 1.

Lamy has been charged with larceny and four counts of fraudulent falsification of the hotel’s electronic inventory records.

It was alleged that between the period August and November 2020, he emailed eight orders for several cases of alcohol from one of the hotel’s suppliers – Hadco Ltd – that he eventually collected and kept for himself.

The alcohol collected was valued at $90,227 and comprised a number of cases of Remy Martin VSOP Cognac and Glennfiddich Special Reserve 12 year.

He allegedly used his access to the hotel's electronic inventory records to manipulate certain purchase order records in an attempt to conceal his actions.

In November, certain suspicious activities were detected when the finance department at the hotel noticed large amounts of alcohol being supplied during the low-occupancy pandemic period.

A report was later made to the Fraud Squad.

He was arrested last Thursday and interviewed by officers, after being charged by PC Dubois the following day.

