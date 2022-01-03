THE first homicide for 2022 was recorded yesterday afternoon in Tacarigua.
The deceased has been identified as 67-year-old Elza Theodora Sandy, of Saffire Drive, off Crown Street.
While up to last night full details were coming in, the Express was informed that at about 2 p.m. yesterday, neighbours went to check on Sandy and drop off some food for her.
When they arrived, they observed the front door ajar.
This, police were told, was strange for Sandy and drew the concern of the individuals, who notified her relatives who live nearby.
Shortly after, relatives went to the home and found Sandy’s body to the back of her apartment.
She was lying on the ground on her back in a pool of blood.
Her body bore visible wounds.
Several footprints were observed on the ground leading away from the body.
Investigators were told Sandy was last seen alive on Old Year’s Night, having retired to bed a short while before the New Year’s celebrations.
A post mortem has been ordered to confirm the cause of death.
The comparative toll for the same period last year was two.