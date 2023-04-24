Mya Hosein is flying Trinidad and Tobago’s flag high in Toronto, Canada. She was recently selected to throw as a First Pitch Athlete (ceremonial pitch) for a Toronto Blue Jays Major League Baseball game.
Hosein, 14, who was born in Canada to Trinidad and Tobago parents Richard and Lizanne Hosein, was nominated to be a part of the Leadership in Training (LIT) Jays Foundation by one of her former public-school teachers after receiving the Ontario Principal’s Council Leadership Award last year. She was selected out of thousands of students throughout Canada as the First Pitch.
In a recent interview with the Express, Hosein, who is involved in a myriad of sporting activities including swimming, football, long jump and track, said the opportunity to throw the first pitch at the Toronto Blue Jays game is a great achievement.
Hosein said, “Sports was something that I always loved growing up and the opportunity to do the first pitch motivated me even more to become better at sports. I was nominated to be a part of the Leadership in Training (LIT) Jays Care Foundation because of my outstanding work at Willows Walk’s Public-School Girls at Bat programme and leadership skills. I was selected to join the Jays Care Foundation.
“This opportunity was an overwhelming and incredible experience for me. It encouraged me to continue to push myself to go the extra mile and know that once I put my mind to something, I can accomplish it. For sure, this would be a memory that I would remember and cherish forever,” Hosein said.
“My goal is to continue to have a positive impact on the community and I would like to be a mentor in any way possible to the upcoming generation and assist in any leadership events,” Hosein said.
The athlete and scholar credits her Christian values for keeping her focused.
Maya’s parents are proud of all of her achievements. “As parents, we feel very blessed that Mya has worked hard to accomplish things she is passionate about and having been selected as a first pitch athlete for the Toronto Blue Jays is an achievement we are proud of. We thank God that she is very self-motivated and is always eager to move forward.”