Trinidad and Tobago will get the second tranche of 77,000 Covid-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility in May.

The first tranche of 33,000 is due next Wednesday.

This assurance came from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday.

Responding to a question from Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein on whether the recent raid of an AstraZeneca vaccine facility in Italy could cause a delay in the ­delivery of the vaccines from the ­COVAX facility, Deyal­singh