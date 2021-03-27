A LANDMARK High Court order was made on Friday when, for the first time, the use of an electronic motoring device in the form of an ankle bracelet was imposed as a bail condition on a man charged with robbery with aggravation and possession of arms and ammunition.
That order was made by Master Sherene Murray-Bailey during a virtual bail application. It is the first such order since the proclamation of the Administration of Justice (Electronic Monitoring) (Amendment) Act, 2020, one of the pieces of legislation aimed at making the justice system more efficient and effective.
In a media release issued late Friday evening, the Judiciary said prior to the order being made, the court undertook a virtual viewing of the premises where the applicant is to reside pending the hearing and outcome of his matter.
That premises, the release stated, was found as being suitable for his occupancy as it was supplied with electricity and had internet access.
He has been restricted from contacting the victim in the matter, from entering certain areas at any time and must remain at the specified premises during the hours of 8 p.m., and 6 a.m., everyday for the duration of the electronic monitoring order.
Additionally, the man has been ordered to report to the police station every Wednesday and Saturday between the hours of 6 a.m., and 8 p.m.
“The electronic monitoring system will help to ensure that the conditions are met as any breach will cause an electronic alarm indicating the nature and location of the breach of the conditions to sound, notifying the members of the Electronic Monitoring Unit of the Ministry of National Security.
“Failure to comply with any of the terms of this order will result in the court making any order it deems appropriate and in the revocation of bail,” the release stated.
State attorney Giselle Heller appeared on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) while attorney Shyline Barlow appeared on behalf of the applicant.