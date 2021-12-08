Trinidad and Tobago’s first participant at the 2021 Mister Grand International pageant, Suveer Ramsook, brought pride to the country, copping the first runner-up title on Saturday in Panama.
Ramsook got edged out of the top spot by Fernando Ezequiel Padin of Puerto Rico.
Second runner-up was Cayman Cardiff of the United States, followed by France’s Cedric Cabane and Jacob Ondrus of Canada. Contestants from Mexico, Venezuela, Panama, Ecuador and the Philippines rounded out the top ten.
Expressing elation over his achievement and how much it means to him, Ramsook told the Express what he plans to do moving forward with his success.
“For me, the opportunity to represent Trinidad and Tobago is one I’ll always take up in a heartbeat, but for me, it wasn’t just necessarily the country I represented, but it was a message for my people. Men and pageantry don’t go hand in hand in our culture. For me, the stigmas and stereotypes we have are the ones I aim to break,” he said yesterday.
Ramsook also copped the “Real Man” award that acknowledges leadership and masculinity.
He thanked his loved ones and team for their support in helping him get to this point in his life.
One of the things Ramsook said he plans to continue is his “To Be A Man Campaign”.
He also wants to encourage others not to give up and always follow their dreams.
According to Ramsook, his achievement was not just a victory for himself but one for Trinidad and Tobago.
“This shows people we can do it no matter the odds,” he said.
2021 Mister Grand
International results
• Winner—Fernando Ezequiel Padin
—Puerto Rico
• 1st runner-up—Suveer Ramsook
—Trinidad and Tobago
• 2nd runner-up—Cayman Cardiff
—USA
• 3rd runner-up—Cedric Cabane
—France
• 4th runner-up—Jacob Ondrus —Canada