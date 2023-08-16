“I am a man of the people, for the people.”
So said People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate for Arima Central Sheldon “Fish” Garcia after he was victorious in Monday’s local government election.
“I’m very excited, overjoyed. There is sheer jubilation in the Arima Central camp,” stated 54-year-old Garcia, a former bus driver for school children.
Hailing from Malabar, Garcia got 875 votes to 575 for United National Congress (UNC) candidate Nigel Moses.
Garcia, who had jumped ship from the UNC, last May, said he was keen to serve his burgesses and, by extension, the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
When Garcia won the local government by-election in 2021, he was the only UNC councillor in the borough of Arima. Garcia had replaced former mayor Lisa Morris-Julian, who is serving as Minister in the Ministry of Education and D’Abadie/O’Meara Member of Parliament.
Among those who extended congratulations to Garcia was former education minister Anthony Garcia, who served as PNM local government election co-ordinator.
“I am happy for ‘Fish’. I am happy for all the candidates who performed admirably. We retained the Arima Borough Corporation. We worked hard and it bore fruit,” said Anthony Garcia.
Yesterday, Sheldon Garcia was still basking in the afterglow of his victory, receiving congratulations and telephone calls, with political analysts and commentators saying that “wherever Garcia goes his supporters follow”.
“I am like the Pope (Francis), I have to keep my hands in the air,” Garcia said in a phone interview. “Everywhere I go, people are hailing me and calling me.
They are saying ‘Fish’ you did it. ‘Fish’, we love you. They are congratulating me. It’s just a lot of excitement and merriment.”
Garcia said he was optimistic about clinching the seat.
“After I voted, I told my supporters to come and celebrate with me in the night. I knew we had it in the bag. It’s not a joke that my supporters always follow me. People see me as an honest man. They see me as a man of the people, for the people.”
Garcia said he was supposed to have attended victory celebrations at PNM headquarters at Balisier House on Victoria Avenue, but he chose to remain in his beloved Arima.
“I am a Gen D’Arime (Arimian). I would have met with PM (Dr Keith Rowley) last night...much respect to the PM. I have not spoken to him yet but I will soon. I know he will be eager to congratulate me. I look forward to working more closely with him,” said Garcia.
Reflecting upon the grilling he got from Rowley and the PNM team during screening, he said: “When Rowley asked me how I got the nickname ‘Fish’, I told him when I was a boy I loved raising fishes...I love the outdoors, I love nature. I loved swimming and fishing in all the rivers across the country. I’m a powerful swimmer.”
Performance beats ole talk
Asked how he was dealing with criticism from those who think he’s a traitor to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC, Garcia said: “I am not hiding, I am everywhere. I am strong, I believe in myself. I expected criticism from the other side. You don’t vote for a party, you put Trinidad and Tobago first. Performance beats ole talk.”
Once the Arima Corporation has been sworn in, Garcia wants to serve his people to the max. Having listened to their litany of woes, Garcia will tend to pressing needs like infrastructure, including roads and employment opportunities for youths.
“We need better roads and lights. Better infrastructure. I will be working closely with the youths to keep them out of gangs and criminal activity. I gave up bus driving since I joined the UNC,” he said.
“I will be focused on serving the people, taking care of my beloved burgesses. They are the ones who have reposed confidence in me. I want to thank them for their love and support. I want to give them the assurance they will be seeing me. They won’t even have to think about a recall,” added Garcia.