A Palo Seco fisherman who raped his male cousin was granted bail by a magistrate on Friday.
The fisherman was granted $350,000 bail with a surety and ordered to stay away from the Palo Seco area.
The accused was charged with the offence of sexual penetration when appeared in a virtual hearing before Siparia Magistrate Aden Stroude.
A man reported to officers of the Erin Police Station on September 10, 2020, that his cousin, a boy, was sexually assaulted.
Investigations were conducted and the suspect was charged by WPC Myers of the South Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
Investigations were spearheaded by W/Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne and supervised by Insp Knutt, W/Ag. Sgt. Charles and Sgt Taylor.
The suspect will reappear before the court on July 8.