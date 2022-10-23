A Mayaro fisherman was stabbed to death during an argument allegedly with a female relative on Sunday.
Police suspect that Wint Gabriel, 35, of Plaisance Road, was dealt a single stab wound to the chest with a kitchen knife.
The relative was detained by police and is assisting the police.
A police report said that at around 2.40 p.m. Gabriel went to the home of the relative.
An argument broke out between the relative’s 16-year-old daughter and Gabriel.
The argument escalated and the report said that Gabriel became physically abusive towards the relative’s daughter.
The relative intervened and a struggle ensued with her and Gabriel.
Police said that that the relative had in her possession a kitchen knife and allegedly dealt Gabriel a stab to the upper left chest area.
Gabriel drifted a few steps then fell in a banana grove.
Officers of the Mayaro CID were contacted and Insp Vekash Ramkissoon, Sgt Naim Mohammed and Sgt Neil Narine and other officers responded.
Enquiries are continuing by detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region Two.