AN Arima man fishing off the sea stacks in Toco on Sunday is suspected to have drowned.
The deceased was identified as Amillo Ramjohn, 28, of Ifill Lane on Pinto Road.
According to a police report, Ramjohn was fishing at Master Bay Beach, Trois Roche, in the company of his brother-in-law. At around 4.45 p.m. while fishing on the sea stacks (rocks at sea), he got into difficulty and disappeared underwater.
His body resurfaced 15 minutes later, and with the assistance of villagers, the body was recovered from the water and taken to the shore.
Emergency Health Services paramedics tried to revive Ramjohn but attempts were not successful.
A district medical officer examined the body and it was removed to the Sangre Grande mortuary pending a post-mortem examination at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
Toco police Sgt Edwards, Cpl Bhagan and other officers attached to the Toco station responded.
WPC Charles is continuing investigations.