Fisherman Trey Pierre was sentenced to two years in jail for possession of firearm and ammunition.
Pierre, 23 of Cocowatty Trace, Mason Hall, enter guilty pleas to the offences during his court appearance.
On February 23, officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force were on mobile patrol along Carrington Street, Scarborough, when they received information of a man armed with a firearm, a police report stated. Officers found the man and a search was done of a bag in his possession. This search resulted in a wooden handle revolver, along with five rounds of .38 ammunition being found and seized.
Pierre was immediately arrested and, on February 24, constable Oneil charged him with the two offences. On that date he also faced the court and was denied bail and remanded into custody for sentencing.
On Monday, Sacarborough magistrate Rajendra Rambachan sentenced him to two years on each of the offences. The sentences are to run concurrently.