Western Division police are investigating a report that a 60-year-old fisherman may have been kidnapped.
The missing man has been identified as Ranja Ali.
The Express was told that on March 29 Ali left a fishing depot in Carenage along with a Venezuelan national in a vessel named The Chantel.
The two went out into the waters of the Gulf of Paria to fish. However police said, while in the waters, Ali and his friend were asked to go into Venezuelan waters by a woman they know to collect a package from another fishing vessel. Ali has not been seen since.
When his relatives called his phone, the person who answered indicated that Ali and his friend had been kidnapped.
A ransom demand was made. Up to yesterday, neither Ali nor his friend had been located.
Police have reached out to Venezuelan police for assistance.